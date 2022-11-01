Chiefs make last-second trade with Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs are fully embracing a youth movement at cornerback coming off their bye week. Moments before the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Chiefs traded veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons.

More! A deal that beat the buzzer: the Chiefs have traded CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons, per source. The Chiefs have gotten really good play out of their rookie CBs, as Fenton was recently replaced in the starting lineup. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

Atlanta will reportedly send a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Chiefs in exchange for Fenton, whose departure saves Kansas City $1.4 million in cap space.

Full trade: The #Falcons are trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the #Chiefs for CB Rashad Fenton, per source. It's a cap-clearing move for Kansas City, which saves $1.4 million. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

A sixth-round pick out of Clemson in 2019, Fenton has been a part-time starter with the Chiefs since his second season. He finished 2021 with 49 tackles and seven passes defensed, starting a career-high eight games and playing in 14.

Fenton entered the 2022 season starting at cornerback opposite first-round pick Trent McDuffie and versatile slot man L’Jarius Sneed, racking up 24 tackles in the Kansas City’s first five games. He’s been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 5.

McDuffie hasn’t played since the Chiefs’ season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals when he suffered a hamstring injury of his own. He was activated off injured reserve a couple weeks ago, but Kansas City went with Sneed and late-round rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams at cornerback against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, leaving McDuffie inactive.

Expect him to return to the field for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City is 5-2, atop the AFC West and tied with Tennessee for the AFC’s second-best record behind Buffalo. Atlanta, 4-4, ranks first in a struggling NFC West. The Falcons host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.