Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.

Complacency is a team’s worst enemy, though, and Kansas City seems to recognize that. Ahead of their Week 7 clash against the 49ers, the Chiefs made a surprising change at the running back position They have promoted rookie Isiah Pachecco to the starting role, replacing Clyde Edwards-Helaire. (via Ian Rapoport)

“Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City (Chiefs) often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerged as a superb running back for the Chiefs ever since he was drafted by the team. His ability to catch passes while being a great rusher made him invaluable for KC’s Super Bowl win. Injuries limited him last season, but he was still plenty productive despite that.

Edwards-Helaire will still figure to be an important part of the Chiefs offense. However, Kansas City is likely trying Pacheco thanks to a few qualities he does better. Pacheco’s pass-blocking proficiency and slightly better production make him an ideal fit for the pass-heavy Patrick Mahomes offense.

It remains to be seen whether Pacheco can bring the same spark in the passing attack that Edwards-Helaire does. For the time being, though, the Chiefs are content with their excellent RB room with Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire, and Jerick McKinnon.