After the shooting incident during the Super Bowl parade, the Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement in response to the devastating shooting incident at their Super Bowl parade, held to celebrate their victory over the San Francisco 49ers. According to the Kansas City Police Department, the shooting took place near the garage west of Union Station, resulting in multiple casualties. As of now, NBC News has reported that one person has been killed, three are in critical condition, five are in serious condition, and one has sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 22 people, including nine children, were injured in the shooting. Three suspects have been taken into custody.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs took to their social media to release a statement following the incident. The statement read:

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Per Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, no motive has been obtained at this time nor has information on the suspects been released. Police have referred to the people in custody as being detained.

“This is still an active investigation,” Graves said in the press conference regarding the incident.