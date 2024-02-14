Isiah Pacheco's baby goat holds great significance to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs continue their elaborate Super Bowl 58 celebration in the streets of Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes delivered a passionate speech to KC fans. Meanwhile, second-year running back Isiah Pacheco hilariously carried a baby goat during the festivities.

The Chiefs took ‘Greatest of All Time' to a new level

One cannot mention the Kansas City Chiefs without talking about Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old has spearheaded the franchise to three Super Bowls in five years. Some fans are already declaring Mahomes the greatest quarterback of all time. However, Isiah Pacheco took things to a new level.

Pacheco carried what appeared to be a baby goat as he walked along the streets of Kansas City during the championship parade:

Isiah Pacheco is carrying a baby goat at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/RgOXnohDR8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

At first thought, the goat represents Mahomes' all-time great QB status. Yet, the furry creature could also be a symbol for the Chiefs franchise, which is now considered a legendary NFL dynasty. Moreover, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are rising fans' GOAT list as well, having shared success with Mahomes.

Nevertheless, the bearer of the goat deserves credit as well. Isiah Pacheco had a breakout year during the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old rushed for 935 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries. He is one of Kansas City's bright spots on a roster filled with veterans and promising young talent.

The former Rutgers product looks to take another step forward to help the Chiefs make more history during the 2024-25 season. Patrick Mahomes confirmed the team is chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl title, a feat that would be the first in NFL history.

As the Chiefs celebrate their accomplishments, fans are reminded of the greatness that commands the 2020s NFL era.