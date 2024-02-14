Tragedy struck the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was shockingly interrupted on Wednesday afternoon by shots fired. Chaos erupted at the scene and Kansas City police announced that there was gunfire around Union Station, where the parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory was being held.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

UPDATE:The KC Police continue to release new information via social media. The latest update is that, “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

“Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station,” according to at least one eyewitness account. from local sports reporter Jacob Meikel on X. And NFL Network reporter James Palmer shared a video of police escorting him and others underneath the stage the celebration took place on.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

We have been escorted away from union station after being told to get under the stage we were hosting the parade pic.twitter.com/mlSrahS8Hu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

FOX4 Kansas City sports director Rob Collins shared video of the crowd moving swiftly away from Union Station, with what sounds like could be gunshots in the background. Collins' colleague, reporter Harold R. Kuntz, tweeted that, “No reports of casualties, thankfully. There were shots fired. Again, please leave Union Station area! Don't run into Union Station, that is the staging area for Chiefs players/staff and other dignitaries.”

Parade goers running from Union Station following reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3K3WlMt9qS — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) February 14, 2024

WIBW sports director Vince Lovergine also posted a video of “People and police running everywhere,” and noted this incident happened just after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade ended. There is no word yet on whether any Chiefs players or staff were in the area.

Apparently, there's a possible shooting right after the parade ended here at Union Station. People and police running everywhere. pic.twitter.com/t49TZvBO5f — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs parade and the shots fired during it comes three days after Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl 58. It was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' third championship in the last five seasons.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.