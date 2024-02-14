The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was shockingly interrupted on Wednesday afternoon by shots fired. Chaos erupted at the scene and Kansas City police announced that there was gunfire around Union Station, where the parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory was being held.

UPDATE:The KC Police continue to release new information via social media. The latest update is that, “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

“Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station,” according to at least one eyewitness account. from local sports reporter Jacob Meikel on X. And NFL Network reporter James Palmer shared a video of police escorting him and others underneath the stage the celebration took place on.

FOX4 Kansas City sports director Rob Collins shared video of the crowd moving swiftly away from Union Station, with what sounds like could be gunshots in the background. Collins' colleague, reporter Harold R. Kuntz, tweeted that, “No reports of casualties, thankfully. There were shots fired. Again, please leave Union Station area! Don't run into Union Station, that is the staging area for Chiefs players/staff and other dignitaries.”

WIBW sports director Vince Lovergine also posted a video of “People and police running everywhere,” and noted this incident happened just after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade ended. There is no word yet on whether any Chiefs players or staff were in the area.

The Chiefs parade and the shots fired during it comes three days after Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl 58. It was Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' third championship in the last five seasons.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details. 