Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target

The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver, Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special teams, but in a surprise move, he found himself among the team’s cuts.

Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain, according to a source. This is a surprise move, figured Fountain was in because he knew scheme and can contribute on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Fountain had the chance to step into a bigger role in the Chiefs’ offense in 2022, given the turnover at the wide receiver position. That won’t be the case, however, as it seems he failed to leave enough of an impression on the organization during the preseason to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster.

Fountain didn’t feature on the offense at all in 2021, logging most of his snaps on special teams. There was reason to believe he’d at least be back with the special teams unit in 2022, but the Chiefs surprisingly sent him packing.

It’s unclear whether the team intends to bring him back via the practice squad this year, but it’s a move that would make sense, given his previously mentioned scheme fit.

Fountain was a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 (159th overall) by way of Northern Iowa. He spent two years in Indy before joining the Chiefs in 2021.

The Chiefs figure to start the season with a wide receiving corps of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. Among the cuts on Tuesday included veteran wideout Josh Gordon and Fountain, but there could be a few more moves yet to come ahead of the 4:00 p.m. EST deadline.