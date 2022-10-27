Chiefs find Patrick Mahomes more help in trade for Kadarius Toney with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their wide receiving corps on Thursday by trading for New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney. According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are sending a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Toney, who was New York’s first-round pick in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes will now have another quality weapon to target downfield as the Chiefs further upgraded one of the NFL’s best offenses with the trade for Toney. He’ll join a cast of receiving threats on the Chiefs that consists of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez-Valdes Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and of course, tight end Travis Kelce.

Toney, 23, was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants. Coming out of Florida, there were lofty expectations for the young wide receiver, but he never fully settled into a role with the Giants. This year, injuries have limited him to just two games, and even when healthy he barely featured on the offense. Clearly, the Chiefs think they can get more out of his skillset than the Giants were able to, prompting them to take a chance on the former first-round pick at a discounted rate.

In Week 1, Toney logged seven total snaps and was not targeted. He caught two catches on three targets in Week 2, taking the field for 38 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps. Toney has not featured since Week 2 and was not practicing this week while nursing his latest hamstring injury.

While he may not be ready to suit up for the Chiefs right away, Toney presents a tremendous high-upside acquisition. If he can develop a strong rapport with Patrick Mahomes, Toney could do dominant things in Kansas City.