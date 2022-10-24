Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were the first ones to face the Christian McCaffrey-infused San Francisco 49ers but it did not matter to them. The Chiefs still blew out the Niners on the road Sunday in a 44-23 victory.

Patrick Mahomes, who isn’t new to being called a player straight out of a video game, heard that comparison again, this time from his own teammate, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“You ever play Madden, and you got like the X-Factor on a quarterback? They had it on Pat today, and it was like fire,” Smith said of Patrick Mahomes after the win, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “And I was like, ‘Dang, he’s on his X-Factor. Let me try to get on mine.’ I ain’t got one, but I tried to get one.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster was among the biggest beneficiaries of Patrick Mahomes’ fantastic performance versus the 49ers. Mahomes went 25 of 34 for 423 passing yards and three touchdowns against an interception. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, has had his best game in a Chiefs uniform to date, posting 124 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions and eight targets.

After a slow start to his Chiefs career, it appears that Smith-Schuster is finally developing an excellent rapport with Patrick Mahomes, and that’s not good news for Kansas City’s future opponents.

Over the last two Chiefs games, Smith-Schuster has churned out a total of 237 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions and 13 targets. He and Patrick Mahomes could only get better together going forward.

The Chiefs will look to continue rolling in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at home.