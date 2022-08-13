Chiefs let safety nail PAT in preseason, threatens Harrison Butker’s job

Preseason NFL football tends to bring a number of oddities each year. And that narrative held true in the recent Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears game. Harrison Butker is the Chiefs’ field goal kicker and his job is safe. However, Kansas City seems to have a quality backup option should anything happen to Butker down the road. The Chiefs let Safety Justin Reid kick an extra point against the Bears, and he sent it through the uprights with no issues, via SportsCenter.

The Chiefs let their safety, Justin Reid, kick an extra point 😎 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sqH4kegWRx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 13, 2022

According to Pro Football Talk, Justin Reid has kicking experience. The Chiefs safety reportedly blasted a 65-yard field goal during a recent practice.

He also kicked off for the Houston Texas in a preseason game last year. Reid shared his thoughts on kicking following that preseason game last season, per the Houston Texans website.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for so long, I can’t tell you how excited I was when the coaches said, ‘You’re up this game,’” Reid said. “I was like, ‘Really I get one?’ They said, ‘No, you’re up the whole game.’ I was excited to be out there. It was a dream come true.”

Reid spent his first four NFL seasons in Houston with the Texans. However, he has to be elated that the Chiefs already allowed him to kick a PAT in his first regular season game with the team.

Meanwhile, Harrison Butker has been the Chiefs’ primary kicker for five years now. But he seems to have a viable backup in the form of Justin Reid.