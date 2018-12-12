The Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising move last week to sign veteran wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin shortly after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. Benjamin didn’t make his debut for the Chiefs in Week 14, but it appears he’s on track to do so in Week 15 in a crucial divisional battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although Benjamin is expected to make his debut for Kansas City this Thursday, the 27-year-old won’t be playing much against the Chargers, according to Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.

It’s unlikely Benjamin will play an extended amount of time on Thursday, but the Chiefs’ offense may need help at wide receiver with Sammy Watkins sidelined with a foot injury and leading receiver Tyreek Hill limited in practice this week after sustaining a heel injury last weekend against Baltimore.

Tyreek Hill’s status remains up in the air for Thursday’s game due to a foot injury, but the team seems confident he’ll be able to take the field in what could be the most important game in the final weeks of the season.

Benjamin talked about grasping the Chiefs’ playbook ahead of his debut, via Worthy.

“It’s just concepts and really learning the language of a new playbook,” Benjamin said told The Star on Tuesday. “It’s coming real good to me. I feel like I’m grasping it real well.”

In 12 games with the Bills, Benjamin struggled to make a considerable impact for Buffalo. The Florida State product caught only 23 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. He’ll have more opportunities in Kansas City’s high-powered offense if he can prove to be a reliable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.