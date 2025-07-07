Patrick Mahomes has been one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league for several years. That title used to belong to Tom Brady before he retired in 2023. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback revealed that Brady has been giving him advice while the two have been building a relationship.

During a guest appearance on “The Up and Adams Show,” with Kay Adams, Mahomes claimed that he's had Brady in his ear this offseason. The 29-year-old quarterback revealed some of the words Tom Brady shared with him, but still didn't reveal everything to Adams.

“I've actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason,” said Patrick Mahomes. “It's cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn't have to be like that… [Tom Brady] always talks about being yourself, which I truly believe too. Guys can spot when you're not authentic and not putting in the work. That's something that he did every single day, and that's why guys respected him so much. That's all I'm going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I've done so far. I'm always myself. No matter if you like me or don't like me. I'm doing everything I can to win football games.”

Sounds like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have developed quite the relationship this offseason…

Winning football games is nothing new to Patrick Mahomes. In his eight seasons in the NFL and seven as the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, Mahomes has led Kansas City to 89 regular season wins. The franchise is also 17-4 in the playoffs with Mahomes under center while also winning three Super Bowls.

He still has quite the journey ahead if he hopes to catch up to Tom Brady's seven rings. But Patrick Mahomes is making the case of being an all-time great, regardless. The two-time MVP quarterback ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,928 passing yards and 26 touchdowns through the air while owning a 67.5% completion percentage. That's the type of production the Chiefs can expect next season as well.