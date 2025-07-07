Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has heard the prognosticators and is ready to show the league that February's Super Bowl meltdown is in the rearview mirror.

When asked about the prospect of a “revenge tour,” the two-time MVP made it clear that he wants to table any discourse and focus on the gridiron.

“I'm honestly just ready to play football,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams show. “Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth and you want to go out there and and revenge that, or whatever you want to say, but at the same time, I feel like I've had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk, and I'm like, let's just play football and just handle it all out there. And I don't really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Kansas City is coming off a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. There were also many pundits and fans who felt the Chiefs were not the best team in the AFC.

Article Continues Below

Much of this skepticism came from the fact that their offense was pedestrian throughout the course of the regular season. The group ranked 15th in points, 14th in passing yards, and 22nd in rushing yards.

The offense dealt with injuries for the majority of the year, but did not seem to put the pieces together once health became less of an issue.

The Chiefs’ playoff wins against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills featured timely plays, but also did not necessarily serve as a clear indicator of their supremacy.

It could be argued that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his defense were the catalysts behind Kansas City’s success prior to the Super Bowl, leaving the offense with an offseason filled with questions.