Patrick Mahomes might be one of the most personally decorated quarterbacks in the NFL, but he would tell you that he’s only concerned about winning more Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The three-time champion was recently asked for his thoughts on the NFL Top 100 list, and did not exactly hold back when describing the minuscule level of importance he assigns to it.

“I know it's a year-by-year thing, and so there's a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league,” Mahomes said on the Up & Adams show. “They can rank me wherever they rank me. At the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is win Super Bowls. And I don't care where I am on that list, no offense.”

The Texas native was ranked fourth on last season’s top 100 list, and while he enjoyed a fruitful 2024, it did not end with a Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, and has been facing a number of questions from fans and pundits this offseason.

In some ways, Mahomes' individual season mirrored what the Chiefs were able to accomplish. He tossed 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions en route to a 67.5 completion percentage and 3928 total passing yards.

These marks are certainly good, but the 29-year-old signal caller has had more impressive statistical campaigns. In a similar fashion, a Super Bowl appearance is an accomplishment that most teams would relish, but one that falls short of the standard for this iteration of the Chiefs.

The 2025 NFL Top 100 has started to roll out to the public, and 10 players will be revealed weekly. Mahomes has been ranked inside the top eight each year since the 2019 version, and fans will likely have to wait a few weeks before seeing where he stands this year.