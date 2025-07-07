The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of weapons. And they have the hunger burning from the Super Bowl blowout loss. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed what is hard about having his deepest wide receiver room yet.

Mahomes said the Chiefs will have a problem because they can’t keep everybody they currently have, according to a post on X by Kay Adams from the Up & Adams Show.

“It’s going to be hard to make cuts,” Mahomes said. “Because we have so many great receivers. We could be eight, nine deep of guys I could see making the roster. That’s what you want. You want competition. We have that. And they’ve been competing.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has plenty of weapons

Mahomes said defenses will have to deal with a Chiefs offense that can go many directions in 2025.

“It’s going to come from everywhere,” Mahomes said. “You got Rashee (Rice) coming back. He looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. We have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere.

“You add in Travis Kelce, Hall of Famer. And Noah Gray, great tight end. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out and there and maximize it all. It’s not going to be just one person. It’s going to be the entire offense, going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs really are.”

Also in the mix are JuJu Smith-Schuster, rookie Jalen Royals, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Tyquan Thornton.

The entire group has Mahomes feeling like it could be one of the best he’s been handed. But he acknowledged the special group of the past that will be hard to top.

“I think it is going to be the deepest,” Mahomes said. “But it’s hard to always say. You had Tyreek (Hill) and Travis in the prime of their careers. It’s hard to say it could be deeper than that.”

Chiefs looking strong and healthy at WR

Reid recently proclaimed Rice as ready to go despite coming off last year’s season-ending ACL surgery, according to yahoo.com.

“I think they're both ready to go,” Reid said of Rice and lineman Josh Simmons. “They actually got great work in these camps here.”

Add in a slimmed-down version of Kelce and the Chiefs look tough on offense. Kelce said he’s focused on 2025 and not worried about his contract, according to apnews.com.

“I got one year on this contract,” Kelce said. “I know that. And we’ll try to figure out something for next year. The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can’t see myself playing anywhere else. We’ll deal with (2026) down the road, when the time is right. But right now, I’m focused on winning a championship this year.”