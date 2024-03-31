The Dallas Police Department continues to search for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after his vehicle was involved in a road race in Dallas that apparently was the cause of an accident that involved others in Northeast Dallas, per the Dallas Morning News.
𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: A woman was injured in the crash that involved #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's car, and she said the men put her 4 y/o son in danger and walked away without sympathy, per the @dallasnews
“I’m just blessed I was able to walk out of there.”
She also said a pair of white… https://t.co/2PBRvD9AL0 pic.twitter.com/AmAXYauW80
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2024
BREAKING: Dashcam Footage of Rashee Rice's car crash has surfaced.pic.twitter.com/VSonbmMDoL https://t.co/mHWa6kduyG
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2024
Dashcam footage revealed footage of Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette racing at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening. The Lamborghini struck the median and that apparently caused set in motion the events that caused the four-car accident.
A Dallas police spokeswoman said that the drivers of the two sports cars were speeding and both lost control of their vehicles. The Lamborghini hit the median wall and caused “a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”
Rice apparently left the scene of the accident and has not turned himself in at this point. Dallas police are looking for him.
It is not clear if the Dallas police are going to charge the Chiefs receiver with any crime as a result of his involvement in the collision.
Rice, 23, is a Texas native who grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills. He played his college career in Dallas at Southern Methodist University. He was selected in the second round by the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last year.
Rice is coming off impressive rookie season with Chiefs
Early in the 2023 season, the Kansas City receivers were having a difficult time making plays and often dropped catchable passes thrown by All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Rice did not struggle when head coach Andy Reid gave him an opportunity.
Rice finished second on the team in receptions with 79 and he also had 938 receiving yards. Rice made his way to the end zone 7 times. Once the playoffs started, Rice continued to make his presence felt as he caught 26 passes for 262 yards with 1 touchdown in Kansas City's four postseason games.
It seems quite likely that the Chiefs will be looking for receivers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While veteran tight end Travis Kelce is among the best in the NFL at his position, the lack of consistency at the wide receiver position was notable.
After Kelce and Rice, Justin Watson as the team's No. 3 receiver and his numbers were not overly impressive. He caught 27 passes for 460 yards with 3 touchdowns, and while he has speed, he may not be able to provide the consistency the Chiefs need at the position.
Since the Chiefs have a sensational performer at the quarterback position in Mahomes, it is clear that the team needs to upgrade at the WR position. This is especially true if Rashee Rice's future with the team is in jeopardy as a result of this incident.
Ted Crews, the Chiefs’ executive vice president of communications, did not offer a comment when he was contacted by The Athletic. The publication also reported that Rice's agent had not offered a comment at this point.