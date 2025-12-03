Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan is speaking on why Taylor Swift hasn't been shown on the jumbotron at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift has been a frequent visitor at Arrowhead since she began her relationship with Travis Kelce back in 2023. The two hard-launched their romance when she attended a game back in September 2023. Donovan recently spoke to sports reporter Kay Adams on her Up & Adams podcast about why Swift has not been seen on the jumbotron at games.

“My job early on in this was — and I told Travis this — we’re going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player in the country’s relationship,” Donovan told Adams. “It’s a relationship. Like, we’re not going to monetize it. We’re not going to go out there and go crazy.”

Donovan continued: “All those shots you see of Taylor in the stadium — he scores a touchdown, he makes a catch, [the TV cameras] go to Taylor, especially the first year — we never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium. It was respectful. It’s like, we’re not going to do that. We’re not taking advantage of this relationship.”

The Chiefs executive had nothing but nice things to say about the singer who is now engaged to Kelce.

“Taylor’s been amazing to us,” Donovan gushed. “It’s been nothing but good. She is a phenomenon. But she is just a special, kind person.”

Taylor Swift keeping a low-profile at games

Despite Swift not beeing seen on the jumbotron, the singer is not trying to make her attendance a spectacle especially this season. Last season, fans were able to get photos of Swift as she walked into Arrowhead but so far this season, she has been keeping her appearance under wraps.

Article Continues Below

According to reports, its due to “The Fate of Ophelia” singer being cautious of her surroundings and she has even beefed up her personal security.

“The measures at Arrowhead Stadium are important for her,” the source told The US Sun. “She knows she is always the center of attention and wants to avoid that if possible.”

The security is to enable Swift's well-being to make sure she feels “100% safe and comfortable all the time.”

A report from The Daily Mail last month said she “doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day” because “she wants to be safe, and she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

So far this season, she has attended several home games including the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, Washington Commanders game on October 27, and the November 23 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The next game for the Chiefs will be on Dec. 7 against the Houston Texans. Swift has been avoiding away games this season and last with the only exception being her attendance at Super 59 when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles. Since the Texans will be on the road to meet the Chiefs at Arrowhead there might be a chance fans can get a glimpse of the pop star.