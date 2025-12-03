Over the years, legendary tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have tormented the Cincinnati Bengals, much to Oscar-winning actor George Clooney‘s dismay.

In the latest episode of New Heights, Clooney revealed that he's cool with Jason Kelce, but he has problems with Travis and the Chiefs.

Travis completely broke George Clooney NEW EPISODE TOMORROW!!! https://t.co/XONpU8UFAZ pic.twitter.com/jtCobVlE8q — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Travis, you broke me, man,” Clooney said. “I'm a Bengals fan, dude, I grew up in Cincinnati. You've broken me so many times, and your pretty face [is] on GQ. You know how many times I've thrown a hoagie at my TV at your face?

“You've broken me,” Clooney concluded.

Granted, Travis claimed that the Bengals “broke” him first by not selecting him in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. Since then, he has had to prove himself against them.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' recent success against George Clooney's Bengals

Throughout his career, which began in 2013, Kelce has played the Bengals several times. However, the Chiefs have had a rivalry with them since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018.

Mahomes has faced the Bengals seven total times. He has a record of 3-2 against them in the playoffs, but he is 1-1 against them in the playoffs.

Their most famous matchup came during the 2021 postseason. The Chiefs and Bengals met in the AFC Championship Game, and the Bengals knocked off the Chiefs in overtime, winning 27-24. They would advance to the Super Bowl, where they would lose to the Los Angeles Rams. They would meet in the AFC Championship once again the following year. This time, the Chiefs got their win back.

The last time the two teams faced was in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. The Chiefs pulled off a narrow 26-25 win. They are not slated to face during the 2025 regular season, but if they both make the playoffs, there's a chance they meet again.

Of course, these games mean a little extra to Kelce. He was born and raised in Ohio, but the Chiefs took him in the 2013 NFL Draft. Things worked out, though, as he's a 10-time Pro Bowler and has won three Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Bengals have yet to win a Super Bowl.