In a sea of underwhelming Kansas City Chiefs receiving options, Rashee Rice proved to be a problem for opposing defenses to deal with. However, the Chiefs rising star has now found himself with legal problems of his own after a controversial incident.
Police are looking for Rice after his a car registered or leased to Rice was involved in an accident on Saturday, via the Dallas Morning News. There is no word on Rice's direct involvement in the crash, nor was he given any charges. Still, the fact the car belongs to Rice has put him in the middle of the investigation.
Officers have yet to disclose any information about the crash itself nor whether there are any injuries. However, in terms of Rice, he was not in the the Dallas County Jail records by 7 am on Sunday. Outside of the car being under the wide receiver's name, Rice's role in the incident have not yet truly been revealed.
Early in the offseason, both the league and the Chiefs will monitor the ongoing legal situation. With not much known, not much could be done. Losing Rice for any amount of time would be a major blow to Kansas City. They're hoping his role starts and stops with just ending the car.
Still, with his vehicle involved in a serious crash, the police will have plenty of questions for Rice once they make contact.
Rashee Rice's rookie season
Rice is accustom to the Texas area as he played his college football at SMU. The Chiefs were certainly impressed by his efforts, as they selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He exploded onto the scene, appearing in 16 games and starting eight of them. Rice caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Outside of Travis Kelce and Rice, no other Chiefs pass-catcher had more than 50 receptions, 500 yards or four touchdowns. The rookie receiver played a crucial role in Kansas City winning the Super Bowl, grabbing a record-breaking 26 passes throughout the playoff run.
The Chiefs know just how crucial Rashee Rice is to their offensive success. But he'll enter the offseason program with questions floating over his head with his car involved in an ominous crash.