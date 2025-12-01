Despite falling to 6-6 on the season after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs are not done yet. Andy Reid and his team have the opportunity to win their final five games to finish the season on a high note. An 11-6 Chiefs team is clearly capable of doing a ton of damage in the playoffs, if they were to make it.

The Chiefs' final five games begin with a Sunday Night battle against the rising Houston Texans. After that, they take on the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by an easy win against the Tennessee Titans. Then, KC will end the year with two more AFC West games against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will win a minimum of two games during this stretch. If they can take down the Texans, Chargers, and Broncos, that should give them enough wins to make it in. As of now, the Chargers, Colts, and Bills round out the final three seeds.

Andy Reid has a funny message for the five teams that will compete against his squad for the next month and a half.

“We’re going to try to tickle your tonsils on every play.”

This upcoming matchup against the Texans will be one of their toughest games. The Texans' defense is extremely good. They have won five of their last six games with a close loss to the Broncos. On the season, the Texans have allowed an insane low of 16.5 points per game. Teams are struggling to find the end zone with only 23 allowed on the long season. If there is anyone who can ruin a defensive game plan, it's Andy Reid.

After the loss to the Cowboys last Thursday, the Chiefs will have a total of 10 days to figure out a game plan to get back in rhythm and improve to 7-6. Reid stated that the penalties really hurt them in the loss to Dallas.