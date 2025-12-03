Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has caught the attention of nearly every industry, but especially the sports world, due to Kelce's affiliation with the Kansas City Chiefs. The pair even hard-launched their relationship when Swift attended a Chiefs game back in September 2023.

It's no secret that the Chiefs, as well as other teams, have been impacted by their relationship with many NFL fans, causing it a “distraction.” However, according to Chiefs President Mark Donovan, despite the additional eyes on their romance and the Chiefs, he made promises to the couple to support their relationship.

According to Donovan, he spoke to Kelce “early on” in their relationship and promised that the team would be “respectful” of their romance.

“I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach's relationship,' ” he shared with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show. “It's a relationship. We're not going to monetize it, we're not going to go out there and go crazy.”

“We're not taking advantage of this relationship,” Donovan stressed.

He also had nothing but nice things to say about the superstar.

“Taylor's been amazing to us. It's been nothing but good. She is a phenomenon. She is just a special kind of person,” Donovan said.

Swift and Kelce are now taking the next step in their relationship as the Chiefs tight end proposed back in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint Instagram post alongside photos of their garden proposal.

It's rumored that the couple will be getting married in summer of 2026.