LeBron James reacts to Patrick Mahomes pulling off plays you can’t even do in Madden

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to exact a little revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the shellacking they received in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Chiefs have played an excellent first half. But no player has brought their A-game quite like Patrick Mahomes.

With the Chiefs already leading 14-3 in the second quarter, Mahomes pulled a magic rabbit out of his hat. On 2nd-and-Goal from the 2-yard line, Mahomes escaped the pressure and got outside the pocket. He looked like he was going to try and run for the score. Mahomes spun around Pro Bowl linebacker LaVonte David. But just before crossing the line of scrimmage, flipped the ball in the air over two defenders to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown.

It was a ridiculous play that Mahomes makes look too easy. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was left feeling the way many football fans were.

Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

“Patty Mahomes. So damn good!!”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would go on to score again after Buccaneers QB Tom Brady fumbled. Of course, Brady being Brady was not going to just go away.

He led a couple scoring drives and found Mike Evans twice to cut into the Chiefs lead. Kansas City leads 28-17 at halftime. Through one half of football, Mahomes is 14-of-21 for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brady is 18-of-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns with the fumble.

The biggest difference in the game thus far has been the turnovers. The Buccaneers fumbled the opening kickoff as well, leaving Mahomes and the Chiefs offense a short field.