The Kansas City Chiefs know how to win with a limited offensive arsenal, but they are hoping to be a bit more well-stocked this postseason. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is set to return from a shoulder injury and make his debut with the team, per Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Brown is being activated off the injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Houston Texans. The Chiefs signed the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals talent with the intention of restoring a deep-threat element to their passing attack, and now fans will find out if their instincts were right.

Aside from all-time great tight end Travis Kelce, no KC pass-catcher has accumulated 500 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes and the offense look more mortal than ever before, but the team is still alone at the top with a 13-1 record. If Brown can simply perform at a competent level, the Chiefs would stunningly become even more dangerous.

But that is a sizable “if.” Brown has not fulfilled his ample promise to this point of his NFL career. He surpassed 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards only once in his first five seasons, failing to solidify himself as a bona fide No. 1 WR. The 27-year-old has never played with Mahomes, though.

Chiefs will try to get Marquise Brown ready for the playoffs

Pairing a promising athlete with a three-time Super Bowl MVP is a good way to maximize potential. Mahomes could also use another impactful target alongside Kelce, De'Andre Hopkins and rookie Xavier Worthy, to name a few. Chiefs Kingdom is ready to see what the tandem can achieve, as the playoffs draw closer.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has a few weeks to help Marquise Brown get comfortable in his offense. The 2018 All-American will have much to process, as the team prepares to play two games in a five-day stretch, so he must quickly find his footing.

A rousing first impression against the Texans (9-5) would give the rest of the AFC a massive migraine, right in time for Christmas.