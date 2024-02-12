Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a thrilling win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs and 49ers went to overtime, but Patrick Mahomes' game-winning pass to Mecole Hardman sealed the deal and gave Kansas City the 25-22 victory. After Jake Moody gave the 49ers the lead, Mahomes led a game-winning drive once again to get the victory.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 333 yards with two scores and an interception.

That’s 3 rings and 3 Super Bowl MVPs 😤 pic.twitter.com/7TLTXSRLGZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

The interception Mahomes threw broke an NFL record of six games without a pick, so it was uncharacteristic. After the Chiefs went scoreless in the first quarter and went with only three first-half points, they found a way to get things rolling.

Ironically enough, Mahomes has never had the halftime lead in any of the Super Bowls he has played. Mahomes threw his first touchdown pass of the game late in the third quarter to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and then engineered a brilliant drive for Harrison Buter to tie the game with seconds left in regulation.

And, here's the play that made Mahomes and the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

PATRICK MAHOMES TO MECOLE HARDMAN 😱 The Kansas City Chiefs are BACK-TO-BACK Super Bowl champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mOv9SXp8YX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP in both of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victories, and he does it again despite all odds being stacked up against him. The Chiefs had lost three of four at the end of November and into December, but they found their groove when it mattered most.

The big question for next season will be whether or not the Chiefs can three-peat as Super Bowl champions. For now, Mahomes and his team (and Taylor Swift) are in celebration mode.