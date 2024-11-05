The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-0 entering Week 10 but Patrick Mahomes believes the offense still has a lot of room to improve. After the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins catching his first touchdown with the team, Mahomes praised his new target to reporters but said the two still have some room to grow.

“I mean, he's so good at winning one-on-one, so to be able to have him down in the red zone, third-down situations, he does a good job of filling out and finding those windows kind of like Travis [Kelce] does,” Mahomes said after the game, via NFL.com. “I think as he figures out the whole entire offense he'll get even better, because there's some times he's going places and I'm like man, there's a time and a place for that, but that's what makes him great.”

Mahomes has continued to praise Hopkins since he was traded to the team from the Tennessee Titans and made his Chiefs debut in Week 8. Hopkins caught just two passes in that game, but Mahomes still saw his “high-level” impact on the field.

While Hopkins' two-touchdown performance was his best game of the season by far, there were still a couple of plays where he was not on the same page as his quarterback. The most obvious one came at the end of regulation, when Mahomes wanted to hit the 32-year-old right off the snap. Instead of stopping, Hopkins continued with his route, leading to a near interception from safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Those types of plays are the ones Mahomes references when he says the connection between him and Hopkins will get “even better.” When that happens, opposing defenses will have a tough time preventing a fifth championship for Kansas City in the last five years.

Chiefs bring 8-0 record to Week 10 matchup with Broncos

Midway through the year, the Chiefs appear to be well on their way to another Super Bowl appearance as the only undefeated team remaining in 2024. Whether fans like it or not, Kansas City's dominance looks to continue, especially with Hopkins now leading Mahomes' receiving corps.

In Week 10, the Chiefs look to remain undefeated against divisional rival Denver Broncos. The game will be just their third divisional contest of the year, following previous wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos are not undefeated but are having a surprisingly successful season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Denver is 5-4 through nine games but coming off a destructive 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Before that game, they had won five of their previous six outings.