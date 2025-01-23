Since the start of the 2024 NFL season, many have been calling out the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, claiming they get special treatment from the referees as if everyone is against the team completing their three-peat. These allegations only picked up steam after the Chiefs’ 23-14 playoff win over the Houston Texans, where a few controversial penalties seemed to work in Kansas City's favor.

One particular moment that had fans in disbelief was when Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o got hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for what seemed like a soft hit on Mahomes. Another call that caught significant attention was a roughing the passer penalty on Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., which extended a big Chiefs drive.

However, Mahomes brushed all the claims aside, stating during his media availability session on Wednesday that, “I don’t feel that way. I just try to play football at the end of the day. The referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and as proper as they can.”

Looking at the numbers, it does seem like Mahomes has a point. After all, it doesn’t seem like the Chiefs are getting a clear advantage from refs. Since 2018, the Chiefs have been hit with 4,023 yards in penalties, while their opponents have been called for 3,876, meaning they’re actually on the losing end with a 147-yard penalty difference. In 2023, they ranked 16th in penalties against them (93 for 824 yards), and their opponents weren’t much different.

When you look at close games, like the fourth quarter or overtime in tight games over the last five years, the Chiefs ranked 26th in penalty differential. That actually goes completely against the idea that they always get the better end of the deal.

The NFL’s officiating chief, Walt Anderson, backed up the refs, saying, “The game is not ever going to be perfect, and one thing we don't want to do is let perfect be the enemy of good. … In those areas that are gray and may be debatable, we have to leave those on the field.” Some think Mahomes gets too many roughing-the-passer calls, but stats from NFLpenalties.com show it’s just the league trying to protect all quarterbacks, not giving Mahomes any special treatment.

Mahomes himself said, “You just focus on what you can control. I just try to play my best, and I know the refs are doing their best, too.” The Chiefs (15-2) will be locking horns with the Buffalo Bills (13-4) in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 pm ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and without a doubt, the refs will be a major talking point no matter who comes out on top. Clete Blakeman’s crew, known for flagging the most penalties in the NFL, will have all eyes on them.