Published November 13, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition.

Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting normally, looking like his “regular self.”

That was the kind of news that Smith-Schuster’s teammates and Chiefs fans wanted to hear because the receiver was forced out of the game in the first half after he absorbed a brutal hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Sisco.

The officials initially threw a flag for the hit on a defenseless receiver, but referee Brad Rogers ruled the play was clean without offering any explanation. The hit included helmet-to-helmet contact and Smith-Schuster was motionless on the field for several seconds with his hands frozen. He was immediately placed in the concussion protocol and did not play the rest of the game.

Smith was able to walk off the field several minutes after the hit, but he needed assistance to do it.

Prior to absorbing the big hit, Smith-Schuster was targeted four times by Mahomes and caught two passes for 33 yards.

Patrick Mahomes had another stellar game for the Chiefs, completing 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Mahomes also ran the ball seven times for 39 yards, with a long scramble of 19 yards.

The quarterback threw touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray.

The Chiefs improved to 7-2 with the victory while the feisty Jaguars fell to 3-7.