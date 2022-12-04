By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There have been plenty of great quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, but for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, there are a few that really stand out.

When asked about who is in his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, Mahomes didn’t hold back in naming Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as his top QBs of all time. However, he had a hard time choosing between Dan Marino and John Elway since the former has the numbers to back up his status as a QB great, while the latter has the Super Bowl rings.

In the end, though, Mahomes chose Elway because of the championships he had, which is not surprising because of the current view in this day and age that winning championships matter when talking about the greats of the game.

“I mean obviously Tom [Brady], Tom’s on there. Joe Montana’s on there, he’s on there, four Super Bowls. You got to throw Peyton Peyton Manning it’ll probably be on there. Then to me right now it’s probably between Dan Marino and John Elway and I don’t know who that fourth one is, I’m gonna give it to Elway just because he has the rings,” the Chiefs signal-caller said on the New Heights podcast.

Patrick Mahomes did emphasize, however, that he views Marino as one of the game’s greatest. He noted how the Miami Dolphins legend had the “best quarterback season” in the history of the game, referencing to Marino’s 1984 campaign when he had 48 touchdowns and 5,084 yards on 362-of-564 pass completion.

Sure enough, Mahomes’ take will invite some criticism. After all, there are a lot of players he didn’t include, such as Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Otto Graham and more. But hey, at the end of the day, there is no standard for the Mount Rushmore selection and people have various standards when it comes to making their picks.