In the Netflix series “Quarterback,” a clip of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being incensed because of an ankle injury received more attention than most of the content from the show. Speaking on the anger that Patrick Mahomes displayed, head coach Andy Reid says that the show made it look worse than it actually was, reports ProFootballTalk's Peter King.

“I saw that and it kinda got cut weird. Yeah, he was pissed. He was mad at the whole situation. I told everybody on the sideline, ‘Just leave him alone,' and I walked away. I went down to the other end. Had him calm down a little bit. I came back to him and I said, ‘I'm not putting you back in until you go get the thing checked.'”

‘Remember, I had to live through Donovan McNabb playing on a broken leg in Philadelphia. I wasn't gonna go through that again with this kid. I love him. But he was so pissed. He was still saying a bunch of F-words. And I said, ‘Okay, you’re not going to play then.' And I left. The unique part of that, which I did not see, was when I left him he took his cape off and he sprinted up the tunnel to go get it checked. Anyway, he got it checked, he was good, and he went back in. But boy, he did not want to come out of that game.”

It sounds like Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were actually on the same page and it wasn't really an issue for the Chiefs. In the end, this comes as no surprise, and expect Mahomes and Reid to continue to be a dynamic duo in Kansas City.