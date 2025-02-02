Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for Super Bowl 59, where they will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57. On Sunday, though, Mahomes and company took a second to acknowledge a blockbuster trade in the NBA that saw the Dallas Mavericks send Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Hailing from Tyler, Texas, Mahomes is a fan of the Mavs, so this move obviously caught his attention. While he was flabbergasted by the trade just like every other NBA fan, a video put out by the Chiefs on their X, formerly Twitter, account on Sunday shortly after the deal was announced was made quite awkward by Doncic's move to Los Angeles.

“Currently Luka Doncic,” Mahomes said when asked who his favorite NBA player is.

Patrick Mahomes in shock after Mavericks trade Luka Doncic

Mahomes got to see Doncic play frequently while watching the Mavericks, which likely played a big role in his answer here. Now that Doncic is on the Lakers, though, would that result in Mahomes' answer changing. Ultimately, we won't know, but the timing of this video and Mahomes' answer quickly caught the attention of fans everywhere, especially given the overwhelmingly negative reaction Dallas fans have had to this deal.

There's a lot to unpack from this trade, but Mahomes and the Chiefs will be intent on not taking their eye off the ball when it comes to their Super Bowl preparations. Kansas City is looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, and they have a tall task in front of them when it comes to taking down this talented Philadelphia team. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST.