Is Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes the new villain in the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't mind playing the villain role. He understands that the Chiefs' consistent winning has turned some NFL fans against Kansas City. Mahomes commented on his willingness to play the villain role ahead of Super Bowl 58, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

“I can definitely sense it. I never felt like that because I've never been like that in my entire life,” Mahomes said of becoming a villain in the NFL. “But it's become a little bit funny. I don't want to say you enjoy it. I know the Patriots had that for a while. I'm hoping we do it in a different way with a little bit more fun and personality with it.

“But as long as you keep winning, teams start to not like you, and I want to keep winning. So if that means some of the other teams and other fan bases aren't going to like me, I'll try to still have a smile on my face and not be a bad example, but I can be that villain for them if they need me to be.”

Patrick Mahomes: The new NFL villain?

As great as Tom Brady was during his NFL career, he was considered a villain by many of the New England Patriots' rival fanbases. Now Patrick Mahomes is taking over a similar role with the Chiefs.

In all reality, Mahomes has simply played extremely well in his career. Despite being surrounded with distractions, Mahomes has primarily kept his focus on football and is a multi-time champion as a result.

The Chiefs are currently preparing to battle the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Finding a way to contain Mahomes and Kansas City will prove to be a challenge for San Francisco.

Patrick Mahomes understands that the Chiefs cannot afford to take this talented 49ers team for granted. San Francisco features one of the NFL's most balanced rosters, as they excel on both sides of the ball.

With that being said, Mahomes and the Chiefs certainly understand what it takes to perform well in the big moments. They will not back down in Super Bowl 58. This year's Super Bowl projects to be a highly competitive affair.