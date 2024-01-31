Patrick Mahomes isn't taking the 49ers lightly.

On Sunday, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years with a narrow 17-10 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Although Mahomes didn't necessarily produce eye-popping stats in this game, he still came up huge when the Chiefs needed him the most, including an incredible throw on the final drive to move the chains and ice the game for Kansas City.

Waiting for the Chiefs in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on February 11 will be none other than the Chiefs' 2019-20 Super Bowl opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, who used a comeback victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to earn their spot in the big game.

Now, Mahomes is getting one hundred percent real about facing the 49ers again and what challenges they present as a team.