The AFC battle in the NFL has evolved into multiple contending teams. But, no matchup gets more heated than the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams always give off performances that go to the wire with a lot of them resting on the shoulders of their quarterbacks. This has sparked a relatively new discussion of who among Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes is better. Skip Bayless picked his side but his buddies on Undisputed may not agree.

The start of the NFL season necessitates a lot of predictions and healthy conversations about how the season could unfold. Some topics might get exhausted to the point where analysts get to talk about individual players in a team sport. This is exactly what happened when Skip Bayless' Undisputed crew discussed the stars from the Bengals and Chiefs.

Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman were keen to point out how Patrick Mahomes is clearly the better player. They laid down the statistics, his insane body movement, and the accolades that came with it. But, Skip just could not accept these facts and rallied behind Joe Burrow. He argued with the former players and his statements may have made a point, via Undisputed on X.

Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes@RealSkipBayless makes his case 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dgkt4ErO0T — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2023

“The first three times these two men went head-to-head in the National Football League, Burrow beat Mahomes. He outgunned him every time,” Bayless declared. Skip also added how good the Bengals' arm is, “But, Joe Burrow is the deadly accurate thrower of the football.”

Who are you siding with before the season starts? The Chiefs' proven warrior or the underdog from the Bengals?