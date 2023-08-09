Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore is expecting to be a big weapon for Patrick Mahomes during the 2023 NFL season. Speaking on his comfortability level for this upcoming year, Moore emphasizes that he is light years ahead of where he was at the same time during his rookie campaign, reports KC Sports Network's Charles Goldman.

“Way more comfortable. I've got that year of experience. So, I feel like certain things I already know. . . anything that happens before the snap, I don't need to get coached up on. It's more of like how do I beat the guy instead of what route to run.”

Moore stresses that he has been conditioned into the Chiefs system to the point that there is nothing he needs to learn in terms of before the snap recognition. This is great news for Mahomes, as he is one of the most intuitive quarterbacks in the NFL and would love to have one of his primary weapons obtain an unspoken connection with him.

If Skyy Moore can become the weapon that he envisions himself to be for Patrick Mahomes, all of the sudden the Chiefs will have no concern over the fact that Kadarius Toney is currently out with injury and could miss some regular season time. Of course Kansas City would love to have Toney back, but his absence will just give Moore and Mahomes more time to bolster their camaraderie.

The Chiefs will be looking to defend their already second Super Bowl with Mahomes, and getting a third would establish their dynasty once and for all. Skyy Moore could be a big reason for another ring if he fulfills the expectations that he is setting for himself in 2023.