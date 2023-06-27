Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore did not have a big role in his rookie year, catching just 22 passes in the regular season, but he should have a bigger role with the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Moore discussed his expectations for his second year with the Chiefs.

“Coming into year two, I definitely have the hang of everything, just knowing the playbook, what Pat likes, Coach Reid likes,” Skyy Moore said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I knew what I needed to improve on. I found that out early in the season last year. I've been waiting for a long time because I knew what to correct. I just want to show, ‘If you look this way, you won't be mad. I'm going to be a reliable weapon for him.'”

Moore hopes to form a solid receiving corpse for Patrick Mahomes with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson. Moore and Kadarius Toney are in a similar boat. Neither of them contributed a ton in the regular season, but the team and fans still believe there is a lot of upside for both of those players. Both Moore and Toney were big parts of the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore caught a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes in the game. Toney had a big punt return and caught a touchdown in the game as well.

It will be intriguing to see who emerge as the top wide receiver options for the Chiefs in 2023.