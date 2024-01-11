Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy secured the crucial Travis Kelce endorsement for the next head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had some unsolicited advice for the Washington Commanders as the team undergoes yet another head-coaching search: don't let Eric Bieniemy out of the building.

Kelce stumped for his former offensive coordinator in Kansas City, remarking that “I think the Commanders should give (Bieniemy) a chance,” courtesy of Wave Sports + Entertainment's New Heights podcast.

Travis' brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, also chimed in to point out that Bieniemy “has proven a lot over the past couple of years,” specifically in his stint with the Commanders, away from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Jason said that he hoped Washington would give Bieniemy a chance at the head gig as well.

Kelce sings Bieniemy's praises

The Chiefs' star tight end enjoyed a prolific run with Bieniemy serving as the offensive coordinator under Reid. From 2018-2022, Kansas City's offense never ranked worse than sixth in yards or points scored.

On an individual level, Kelce put up one of the most dominant stretchers the NFL has ever seen from a tight end. In those five seasons, he was first-team All-Pro three times, second-team twice, made five Pro Bowls, and came in fourth and sixth in Offensive Player of the Year Award voting.

Kelce never dipped below 1,100 receiving yards in a season and three times hauled in 100+ catches.

But Bieniemy has been dinged due to the shadow Reid casts. Reid calls the plays on offense, leaving teams unsure of how much credit to give to Bieniemy for the Chiefs' explosive offense across that stretch.

While he's been able to attract plenty of attention (interviewing 16 times for 15 different NFL teams), Bieniemy still has not been able to land a head-coaching gig.

That may change if NFL teams start to listen to some of the players who have thrived under Bieniemy.