Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's approach can create tension among players, organization

After firing former offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the Washington Commanders made a splash hire by bringing on Eric Bieniemy to take on the role. Prior to joining the Commanders, Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped Patrick Mahomes develop and win two Super Bowls.

His first season in Washington has produced mixed results. On one hand, their passing game has improved significantly and is ranked 12th in the NFL. Quarterback Sam Howell has taken many steps in his first full season as a starter, and many thinks he has potential to be the future of the organization. This has been particularly noteworthy to coach Ron Rivera.

“What he's doing with our quarterback right now shows he's capable,” Rivera said. “Are we struggling? Yeah, we're struggling. But there's more things to it,” via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and John Keim.

On the other hand, some players didn't love how everything operated under Bieniemy, especially when meetings ran long and limited their time with the trainers.

“I've had conversations with a number of players, and the beauty of it is some are very, very good and productive,” Bieniemy told ESPN. “I wish they would share some of their thoughts with me because when it's all said, done with, this is about us. But we are going to do what we feel is best for the team.”

For Bieniemy, his practices are about creating a strong culture.

“When you are a new staff, everybody's getting to know each other,” Bieniemy said. “We're establishing a culture of accountability. So in order for us to be an example of what we want our team or our offense to be, we have to set the groundwork.”

Given the lack of success for the Commanders the past few years, Bieniemy is probably right in trying to bring more discipline. There is likely room to compromise or truth from both sides, but there's also a reason Bieniemy is a two-time Super Bowl champion and the Commanders have been stuck in mediocrity.