Tyreek Hill roasts Jackson Mahomes with hilarious answer to Super Bowl dilemma

As Tyreek Hill begins his stint with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, he is looking to help his new team with the Super Bowl. The star wide receiver is working hard to bring a title to South Beach but there is one thing he wouldn’t do to ensure the ‘Fins could bring home the Lombardi Trophy: spend a day handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes, the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback.

In an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, host Julia Rose if he would get handcuffed to Patrick Mahomes’ brother if it guaranteed him another Super Bowl. The Dolphins star immediately said he would not do it. He also said he wouldn’t do it for a lifetime supply of Wendy’s.

Not even a Super Bowl ring would get @cheetah to be handcuffed to @jacksonmahomes pic.twitter.com/EChWJjj5PE — betr (@betr) August 26, 2022

Tyreek Hill knew exactly what he was going to say before the prompt even finished. Granted, he said that he has no beef with Mahomes and said that he wouldn’t want to be handcuffed to anyone for that long, except, maybe, Oprah Winfrey.

Jackson Mahomes is a dance-happy social media personality that has been at the center of numerous controversies for his Tik Tok dancing, so it makes sense that Hill would not want to be handcuffed to him. Even JuJu Smith-Schuster, a Chiefs wide receiver who is famous for his Tik Tok dancing, doesn’t want to dance with Mahomes.

Tyreek Hill’s mind will certainly not be on either Mahomes brother as the Dolphins’ season begins. He is working with Tagovailoa to help the team get back into the playoffs.