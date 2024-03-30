New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson still remains in the Big Apple, but that's not expected to be the case for much longer. The former first-round pick will likely be traded soon, with the Jets searching for a potential suitor. On Saturday, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks suggested the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible landing spot for Wilson, who would be the backup to Patrick Mahomes. Shortly after that article was released, BetOnline put out some odds on Wilson's next team and the defending Super Bowl champions were at the top of the list.
Chiefs +500
Rams +700
Vikings +800
49ers +800
Broncos +900
Disastrous stint for Wilson in New York
The Jets had hope in 2021 when they selected Wilson with their top pick that he'd be the answer to their quarterback woes. Instead, it was a disastrous three years. The former BYU standout went just 12-21 as the starter in New York, completing only 57% of his passes for 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions. Needless to say, Zach Wilson didn't live up to expectations, which is why the franchise went out and pulled off a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers to hopefully take them to the Promised Land.
At the latest NFL league meetings, owner Woody Johnson did express sympathy for Wilson and how much pressure he faced from Day 1 in the Big Apple but also voiced he believes the signal-caller still has a bright future in this league. Via NFL.com:
“I feel badly about Zach in some ways because last year it would've been a great — it would've been the first time he could just sit back and watch a master at work, and he's never had that,” Jets' owner Woody Johnson told reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting. “He's been in the fire from Day 1, and I think that's what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He's got the skill. He can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him No. 2 overall, and I have confidence that he'll get there at some point.”
Zach Wilson with the Chiefs?
Again, this was just a suggestion from an analyst. But, it wouldn't be the worst move, either. Yes, Mahomes is undoubtedly the main man in KC and arguably the best QB in the world, but he doesn't exactly have a reliable backup. Plus, Wilson could learn a lot from the two-time MVP and boost his own value in the process, which may lead to a bigger opportunity elsewhere.
Also, playing for a coach like Andy Reid would surely be beneficial to the fourth-year pro. He steps into a winning environment and gets to soak up all the knowledge imaginable. The reality is the bright lights of New York City and especially a reeling franchise like the Jets are just too much for Zach Wilson. He wasn't ready for that type of pressure. It became very clear after just one season.
After all, he is just 24. There's still time for Wilson to find himself a home in the NFL. It just probably won't be in Gang Green.