New York Jets owner and chairman Woody Johnson revealed Monday that the team plans on keeping quarterback Zach Wilson if it can't find a trade partner this offseason. Johnson acknowledged that a change of scenery would be best for both parties, but he also expressed confidence in Wilson's potential despite his previous struggles, via SNY.
While both sides would like a fresh start, there's a decent chance that the BYU alum spends one more year as a Jet, most likely as a third-stringer.
Johnson feels guilt about Wilson's Jets career
"He's got the skill. He can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall."
Woody Johnson talks about Zach Wilson and his future with the Jets: pic.twitter.com/FJ4X6tabDg
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 25, 2024
Johnson essentially admitted organizational malpractice last season, as the Jets should've never enlisted Wilson as the backup in the first place. He was meant to have a redshirt season, yet was the immediate second option in the event that Aaron Rodgers went down. Of course, the nightmare scenario played out on the fourth snap of the season, and an unprepared Wilson went on to struggle for the third consecutive campaign.
With the team signing veteran Tyrod Taylor for the backup job, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Wilson would be a goner. However, nobody seems to be interested trading for former No. 2-overall pick, even at a cheap price. This is unfortunate for the Jets, who might not see any return on such a premium investment.
Will Wilson ever redeem himself?
An age-old debate amongst football fans is the argument over whether a young quarterback's failures are his own doing, or more so due to the organization. The Jets are known for having internal problems, and that certainly didn't help matters, via Total Apex Sports. However, one could also say that true franchise quarterbacks always rise to the occasion regardless.
Wilson had two moments of that sort in 2023. One was when he nearly out-dueled Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football, and the other was when he absolutely dominated the Houston Texans in a 30-6 victory. However, two standout games aren't enough after three full seasons playing in the league.
Joe Burrow and CJ Stroud each dealt with challenging circumstances in their rookie seasons, for example. Burrow was operating behind a below-average offensive line, and Stroud was tasked with lifting up a doormat Texans franchise right out of the gate. While they weren't perfect, they each proved their legitimacy fairly quickly. They're now seen as two of the brightest young stars in the league.
It's statistically unlikely that Wilson reaches their level, but he could very well become a serviceable No. 2 option. Sam Darnold, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are three examples of first-round busts who each found new homes as backups this offseason. However, Wilson certainly needs a year on the bench to hone his skills before he can even get to that point.