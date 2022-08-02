There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the return of the NFL season. Training camps are underway across the country and expectations are beginning to be set. One of the unfortunate realities that come with the return to play is the injuries that occur. This was seen at Cheifs camp on Tuesday when Skyy Moore was forced to leave practice after coming up lame during a one-on-one drill.

#Chiefs rookie 2nd round pick, WR Skyy Moore, left practice early after suffering an apparent injury.

(@aaronladd0)

Luckily for Cheifs fans, Skyy Moore gave a positive update on his status via his Instagram following practice:

#Chiefs Skyy Moore says he's okay after leaving practice early Tuesday

It is obviously great news for Chiefs fans that Moore seems to be fine. Kansas City selected him with the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Western Michigan product set a variety of records during his time in college and had over 2400 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns during his three years of college. He stands 5’9″ and ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

There are some large shoes to fill at the Chiefs’ wide receiver position. The franchise traded away the six-time Pro Bowler, Tyreek Hill, to the Dolphins earlier this offseason. Hill had over 1000 yards receiving in four of his six seasons with the franchise. Skyy Moore will not be looked at to replace Hill single-handedly. Kansas City also brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as their two primary weapons. Regardless, it is great news that the rookie wide receiver has avoided major injury. The more time a rookie has on the field the better so if he was set to miss time it would have been problematic in a variety of ways. It is unclear exactly when he will return to the field but it will be in the short term.