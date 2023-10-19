Being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, security has to stay very close to Taylor Swift for her safety even if that means having to interfere with her romantic life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelce allegedly asked her security to step aside.

“At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here,” the source claimed.

However, from Kelce's own mouth, he spoke about Swift's security when his brother asked him about it on their podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.

“I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”

Travis Kelce Dishes On Saturday Night Live Cameo With Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift weren't only getting dinner in New York City because they each made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live during the debut of season 49. It was a surprise for viewers but also a shock to both Kelce and Swift.

“I didn’t know what the skit was, like which skits were coming up, and I’m pretty sure it was just ironic they were doing a skit on Swiftmania, I thought it was hilarious when they asked me to be a part of it, I was like ‘Man I’d be honored.’ Then Taylor also made a surprise cameo introducing her good friend, Ice Spice, who absolutely killed it, Ice.”

SNL alum Pete Davidson hosted and then Ice Spice was the musical guest.

“I’ll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back in that place, there’s just something about being in that room and the first episode of the season, I had such a frickin' blast, man, it was a star-studded back room, I’m not one to throw around names so I won't, but it was awesome, man, and Lorne Michaels, thank you for having us.”

The rumored couple also celebrated with the cast at the after-party which was held at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other,” the source said. “They kissed throughout the evening.”