It is no secret that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is one of the NFL's best. Barkley led the NFL in yards rushing during the 2024 season with 2,005 off 345 carries, also scoring 13 touchdowns. The 27-year-old ball carrier has been vital to the Eagles' success in the playoffs, as he has rushed for at least 118 yards in each game, going for 205 and two touchdowns in their divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Eagles 33-16 in Week 4, but that did not prevent Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from getting all the action he wanted against Barkley. In an appearance on ESPN's Sports Center on Thursday, David elaborated on what makes Barkley so hard to contain.

“The offensive line creates lanes and he's a guy who can just find it,” David said. “For us, it took a lot of discipline and being aggressive and everybody just being where they're supposed to be. When you see him coming at you man in the open field … Just close your eyes and hope for the best.”

David and the Buccaneers defense managed to hold Barkley to 84 yards off 10 carries, his fourth-lowest amount of rushing yards on the season.

The Eagles will be counting on Barkley to turn in his best performance yet when they take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Saquon Barkley came to Eagles for ‘games like this'

After not having the opportunity to win a lot of games with the New York Giants, Barkley knew he wanted to play for a contender after leaving the team that drafted him. The Eagles have provided him with that opportunity, something that did not come as a surprise to the star running back.

“Of course, that’s why I came here,” Barkley said via NBC Sports. “That was one of the first conversations I had with [General Manager Howie Roseman]. That was the conversation I had with my family. I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I’m super excited about that.”

The Eagles will have their work cut out for them against the Chiefs, but are a strong performance from Barkley away from capturing their second Super Bowl Championship since the 2017-28 season. If he can continue at the pace he has been playing through the Eagles' playoff run, the Chiefs' three-peat will be in jeopardy.