The Kansas City Chiefs will take a 2-game losing streak into Gillette Stadium as they face the New England Patriots in Foxboro. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chiefs-Patriots prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Ultimately, the Bills controlled the pace throughout the game. The Chiefs had a game-winning touchdown reversed by an offsides call. Unfortunately, the Chiefs could not convert on their next three plays. Patrick Mahomes went 25 for 43 with 271 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 11 times for 39 yards. Travis Kelce had six catches for 83 yards, while Rashee Rice had seven catches for 72 yards and one score. Overall, the Chiefs lost the time-of-possession battle by a wide margin, letting the Bills have the ball for just over 35 minutes of the game.

The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-16 on the road last Thursday Night. Initially, they struck early. The Pats held onto the lead for the rest of the game. Significantly, Bailey Zappe passed for 240 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Ezekiel Elliot rushed 22 times for 68 yards while catching seven passes for 72 yards and a score. Additionally, Juju Smith-Schuster had four catches for 90 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry had three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the defense had two sacks.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 20-16-3. However, the teams have not faced one another since October 5, 2020, when the Chiefs dispatched the Pats 26-10. Mahomes is 1-1 against the Patriots in the regular season in his career (1-2 overall).

Here are the Chiefs-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Patriots Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-105)

New England Patriots: +8.5 (-115)

Over: 37 (-115)

Under: 37 (-105)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Patriots Week 15

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs have lost two in a row and suddenly look mortal after losing two straight games and 3 of 4. Regardless, they are still an elite team as long as Mahomes is still around.

Mahomes has passed for 3,398 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Now, he hopes to turn the page on last week's performance and get his Chiefs back to their winning ways. Isiah Pacheco is questionable to play this weekend. Sadly, the Chiefs missed his abilities this past weekend, and he has rushed 176 times for 779 yards and six scores while catching 33 passes for 209 yards this season. Kelce has continued to be amazing, racking 80 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rice has been excellent in his rookie season, garnering 59 receptions for 663 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense has four playmakers that can change the game in an instant. First, there is Chris Jones, who has racked up 15 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Mike Dannas has tallied 28 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Likewise, George Karlaftis has had an elite season, racking up 23 solo tackles and nine sacks. Drfue Tranquill continues to play well, with 50 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if the defense can pressure Zappe. Additionally, the Chiefs need Mahomes to perform significantly better.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots broke out of their offensive slump and looked like a competent team last weekend. Despite this, there are still issues plaguing this offense, and they need their quarterback to play well.

Zappe has passed for 539 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action. Now, he must face an angry Chiefs team that will be looking to pounce. Rhamondre Stevenson remains out with an ankle injury. Thus, Elliot will need to thrive. Elliot has rushed 134 times for 497 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 226 yards and one score. Demario Douglas is back after sitting out with a concussion. Significantly, he has caught 36 passes for 410 yards but is still searching for his first touchdown. Henry has 35 receptions for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has been hit hard with injuries. Regardless, they can still fight. Christian Barmore has tallied 21 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Ja'Whaun Bentley has added 40 solo tackles and four sacks. Kyle Dugger has registered 53 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can move the chains efficiently. Then, their banged-up defense needs to pressure and frustrate Mahomes.

Final Chiefs-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are reeling after their past four games. Regardless, they are still an elite team with a great head coach and quarterback. Expect the Chiefs to come out firing as they attempt to snap themselves out of this funk and take out their anger on the Patriots at Foxboro.

Final Chiefs-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-105)