Prior to the WGA and SAFTRA strike, Chris Evans sat down with GQ about the conversation he had with now-wife Alba Baptista. The pair who tied the knot on Sept. 9, had a conversation about Evans' work schedule when the two began to get serious.

“I haven't worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans says. “My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

Evans has had a remarkable career as he played Captain America for almost a decade and also starred in Knives Out, Don't Look Up, Gifted, and more. He likes the flexibility his career gives him, especially if he chooses to slow down.

“If I wanted to stop everything now, I could,” he told the publication. “Which is incredible. And that's a blessing beyond words. Specifically, because life is unpredictable and anything can happen. I’m a bit of an overplanner. I try to set things up so that any sort of future curveball that happens, I’ve planned for it. And that’s ostensibly exactly what Marvel’s provided.”

Earlier this month, Evans and Baptista got married which a source told Entertainment Tonight that he ecstatic about building a life with her.

“Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife,” the source said. “Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day.”

The star-studded wedding included many of Evans' previous costars including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, according to PEOPLE.