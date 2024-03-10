Chris Jones is officially back to the Kansas City Chiefs after reaching a mammoth deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle ever. Sure enough, it's a well-deserved contract for one of the top defensive players in the game today, and the Kansas City faithful couldn't help but be excited over the news.
After news of Jones' new deal with the Chiefs spread like wildfire, fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the news and celebrate.
Specific details of Jones' contract have yet to be finalized, but the first three years of the deal–worth $95 million–is guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“A record-breaking 5-year deal with $95 million guaranteed is well-deserved for one of the best defenders,” a fan wrote on Schefter's report on X. Another one said, “3x Super Bowl champ , Hall of Fame player & cornerstone of that Defense! Love to see the man back in KC!”
A commenter added, “After that playoff run they had absolutely no choice but to pay him. Man bet on himself and won BIG TIME.”
A fourth supporter wrote, “Well deserved contract, one of the best defenders of all time in Pro Bowl.”
Others were simply astonished by the amount of money Jones got, while some did express concerns that it's a massive commitment to a player that is going to turn 30 soon. But at the end of the day, there's no doubt that Chris Jones earned every penny of his new deal.
Here are more reactions to Jones' Chiefs contract:
Now that the Jones contract situation is settled, though, the Chiefs can now focus on preparing for their Super Bowl three-peat bid. Sure enough, that's another exciting thing for Kansas City fanatics to think about.