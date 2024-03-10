Chris Jones has largely been expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, and both sides finally reached on a deal Saturday ahead of free agency.
The two-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to a five-year contract that includes $95 million in guaranteed money, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It makes Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL today, with Schefter even noting that it's the “highest average salary ever given” to a DT.
For what it's worth, the specific details of Jones' new Chiefs contract have yet to be finalized, but the first three years of the deal is reportedly guaranteed. The 29-year-old defensive star is expected to make about $32 million per year in the deal, according to Rapoport.
Sure enough, Jones deserves that amount of money. After all, he was a key cog in the Chiefs' last two Super Bowl wins. If Kansas City didn't pay him like the superstar that he is, another team would certainly do so in free agency.
Fortunately for the Kansas City faithful, they don't have to watch Jones walk away. Instead, the Chiefs have locked him up for the next five years as he plays his prime with the team.
The Chiefs have made it a priority to bring back Chris Jones this offseason, and the star DT himself has expressed his desire to return as the team looks to become the first franchise ever to win a Super Bowl three-peat in 2024. Now, all of Kansas City can get back to work.
As for the rest of the NFL, the top free agent is now off the board, which means those teams hoping to steal the game-changing defender from the Super Bowl champions will have to look elsewhere to improve their respective rosters.