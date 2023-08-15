Football season is around the corner, and fantasy football mock drafts have begun. It's time for fantasy managers to prepare for their drafts and evaluate where players should be selected. Chris Olave is coming off a great rookie campaign and is one of the top fantasy wide receivers this season. The New Orleans Saints have a new start with Derek Carr as the starting quarterback. Having an established quarterback with Carr should help Olave improve upon his great rookie season. Olave is a very talented receiver and should have a good season. Olave is a speedy wideout that can make big plays down the field.

The 23-year-old will also have more help around him this season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas should return from his injury. Thomas' presence will put less pressure on Olave, as defenses will be forced to cover both elite receivers.

New Orleans is in a spot to win the NFC South this season, as there isn't a runaway favorite. The Saints have a quality defense, and the pieces on offense to be very competitive. The Atlanta Falcons are a young team with an unproven quarterback Desmond Ridder, as the starter. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been good the past few seasons, Tom Brady has retired, and Baker Mayfield will take over at quarterback. The Carolina Panthers are another young team with rookie Bryce Young taking over at quarterback.

The Saints have the most proven roster, and being a competitive team will help Olave's fantasy value.

With that said, here is Chris Olave's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season.

Chris Olave Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 Season

Having a good receiver core is important in fantasy football. Olave is a receiver that fantasy managers should target in drafts. In his rookie season, Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. While Olave didn't get in the endzone a ton in his rookie season, he got a ton of targets and yards.

Olave should be a late second or early third-round pick in standard or PPR leagues. He is one of the top receivers in fantasy this season, as he is the Saints' top wideout. With Carr at quarterback, he will get a gunslinger who can connect on passes downfield. Carr had a dynamic connection with Davante Adams last season, helping Adams haul in 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While Olave isn't the same caliber receiver as Adams, he is talented and will be Carr's top target. Having an established quarterback will help Olave get more volume and have more opportunities to get in the endzone.

Olave ranks just outside the top ten receivers in fantasy for this upcoming season. Although the Saints have a talented running back duo with Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, they will be a pass-heavy offense. Both of their running backs are pass catchers, and they have a quality receiving core led by Olave.

Olave isn't in the top tier of receivers, with Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and Tyreek Hill. He is also below the second tier of receivers, with Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, AJ Brown, and CeeDee Lamb. Olave falls in the third tier of receivers alongside Garrett Wilson, Amon Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, and Devonta Smith.

This makes Chris Olave a late second or third-round pick as receivers fly off the board. Fantasy managers should target Olave in drafts this season, as he is primed to build on his great rookie season dominate and have a great second year.