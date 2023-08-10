New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen had an encouraging take on wide receiver Chris Olave's development. Via NOF Network on ‘X':

“I think Chris is really coming along,” Allen said. “I think he's improved a lot. It's been good to see him make some of those contested catches that we've talked about.

“He's still a great transitional route-runner at the top of the route. And I think him and (Saints quarterback) Derek (Carr) have gotten a pretty decent rapport.”

Olave, who was selected by the Saints with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, earned PFWA all-rookie team honors after he led the team with 72 receptions for 1,042 receiving yards. Olave had four receiving touchdowns, which was second-most on the team behind tight end Juwan Johnson (seven).

Olave has been praised in training camp for his growth as a second-year player.

“There's a reason why we went up and got him in the draft,” Allen said. “We feel like he's got a chance to be a really good receiver in this league, and I think he's proven it.”

Olave played four seasons of college football with Ohio State, where he was twice named first-team All-Big Ten. In his senior season in 2021, Olave had a career-best 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He had three games with at least 100 receiving yards for the Saints. His best performance was Sept. 25 versus the Carolina Panthers when he had nine receptions for 147 yards.

Olave and New Orleans will have their first preseason game Aug. 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.