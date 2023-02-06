The 2022-23 NBA regular season is entering its final stages. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline around the corner, the clock is ticking for organizations to make key moves. Also, teams such as the Phoenix Suns could be active in the market to improve their roster ahead of the playoffs. Such moves could even include 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Phoenix reportedly included Paul in a package offer for Kyrie Irving before the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. This means that the Suns are willing to move on from the point guard that helped the team reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

So far this season, Paul is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and a team-best 8.6 assists plus 1.4 steals a night. He is shooting 43.5% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point line, and 82.2% from the charity stripe. His points per game and field-goal percentage are his worst since joining Phoenix in 2020.

Paul has two more years left in his contract worth $60.8 million. However, 2023-24 is partially guaranteed and 2024-25 is non-guaranteed.

Although he is 37 years old, CP3’s experience and playmaking abilities are valued in the league. Because of that, some teams could be interested in his services.

With that being said, here are the three best destinations for Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Minnesota Timberwolves

After a disappointing start to the season, it seems the Minnesota Timberwolves have found their rhythm. In January, they went 11-5, including 8-2 at home. Now, they are 29-27 and have the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, currently in the Play-In Tournament zone.

Despite the momentum, the Timberwolves have been in many rumors throughout the year. Most of them involve point guard D’Angelo Russell, who is on an expiring deal worth $31.4 million. While he is shooting more efficiently this season, Minnesota might go all in with a more playoff-experienced point guard.

The addition of Rudy Gobert in the offseason could mean the team needs a playmaking point guard to complement the big man’s abilities. Paul is averaging 9.6 assists during his time with Phoenix and is familiar with defensive-minded centers as he played with DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles.

By bringing Paul, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns could get more shots as the veteran would be more of a distributor than a scorer. Should that happen, Minnesota could make a final push to enter the playoff zone without the Play-In Tournament.

Miami Heat

Another franchise that is having its ups and downs this season is the Miami Heat. The team is 29-25 and No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. The problem is that Miami finished the 2021-22 season with the best record in the conference. Because of that, the pressure and expectations are high in Florida.

Many players are in trade rumors for the Heat. Most notably, starting point guard Kyle Lowry is in many of those rumors. The veteran is averaging 12 points but shooting less than 40% from the field.

With him set to make $29.7 million next season, bringing in Chris Paul could give Miami more cap flexibility due to his non-guaranteed money left. If he does not perform well, the Heat could waive him in the summer and clear a lot of its cap space for other free agents.

Also, just like with Minnesota, Paul could be a playmaking guard and allow Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to take more shots. He would also provide more efficiency from the field while not affecting the veteran leadership in the locker room.

Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to compete for bigger things. With LeBron James at the age of 38, the window is closing for another championship with this core. To make matters worse, the team is only 25-29 and just No. 13 in the Western Conference standings.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook’s name has been in rumors since the offseason. Due to his high salary, the 2017 MVP is in most mock trades where the Lakers get a high-profile player.

Paul could take over Westbrook’s spot as a sixth man for Los Angeles. CP3 could bring better shooting for the Lakers, who are only No. 26 in 3-point shooting in the league as they make only 33.6% of their shots from beyond the arc.

Because Westbrook makes more money this season than Paul, the Lakers could even try to bring Jae Crowder in the deal. That way, they would have a solid 3-and-D player with experience in the playoffs and finals. Although difficult, they could even try to get some draft picks back in the deal.

This potential deal could involve more than the Suns and Lakers. With both of them over the salary cap, they could bring a third team such as the San Antonio Spurs to facilitate the trade.

Most importantly, Chris Paul is great friends with James. By bringing the point guard, the front office would likely keep James happy which could benefit the Lakers on and off the court.