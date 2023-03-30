Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Chris Pine’s net worth in 2023 is $35 million. Pine is a popular actor who has starred in notable films such as Wonder Woman, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Don’t Worry Darling, The Contractor, and many others. He is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, IGN Summer Movie Awards nominee, Teen Choice Awards winner, and a Satellite Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Chris Pine’s net worth in 2023 upon the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Chris Pine’s net worth in 2023 is $35 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Chris Pine was born on August 26, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. He studied at Oakwood School. After graduating high school, Pine would attend University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Here, Pine was an active participant in the university’s UC Berkeley Theater Department, which allowed him to hone his acting skills.

In 2003, Pine made his first on-screen debut in the TV series called ER. During the same year, he also appeared in other TV series such as The Guardian and CSI: Miami. A year later, Pine made his big screen debut while acting opposite Hollywood star Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Since then, Pine has become a fixture on the big screens. He got roles in films such as Confession, Just My Luck, Blind Dating, Smokin’ Aces, Bottle Shock, and Carriers. But among his movies during the 2000s, his breakthrough role came in 2009 when he starred as James T. Kirk in Star Trek. For his role as Kirk, Pine earned several awards, including Best Ensemble Cast at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Best Acting Ensemble at the Denver Film Critics Society, and Best Science Fiction Actor at the Scream Awards. According to reports, Pine earned a $600,000 paycheck for his breakout role.

Pine would reprise his role as Captain Kirk in two more Star Trek films. For the second film alone, Pine earned at least $1.5 million in salary with an additional $500,000 in backend profits. On the other hand, the Star Trek star bagged an increased $3 million plus another $500,000 in backends for the third installment.

After Star Trek, Chris Pine would go on to star in several films. He starred in the action thriller called Unstoppable. Here, he acted alongside Hollywood star Denzel Washington. For his role as Will, Pine earned $3 million. In addition to this, Pine also starred in the romantic comedy This Means War and comedy drama People Like Us, where he earned $5 million and $4 million respectively, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from these films, Pine has also appeared in other notable films such as Rise of the Guardians, A Wrinkle In Time, Horrible Bosses 2, Doula, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, Hell or High Water, Into the Woods, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Don’t Worry Darling, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Pine also appeared in the TV series SuperMansion, where he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

For Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Pine earned $4 million. He was supposed to reprise his role as Jack Ryan in the second and third films, where he would’ve been paid $8 million and $12 million, respectively. However, those movies never materialized due to poor reception by the audience. On the other hand, Pine also earned praise for his role as Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman installments. Although it’s unknown how much Pine received for starring opposite Gal Gadot, Pop Culture speculates that he earned a salary in the million dollar range.

Moreover, Pine reportedly made $600,000 in Don’t Worry Darling. Here, he acted alongside notable celebrities such as Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Gemma Chan. Now, Pine is starring in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, working alongside Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rege-Jean Page. For his role as Edgin, Pine received a whopping $11.5 million, per Variety.

With Pine’s stacked acting resume, it isn’t a surprise that he is set to appear in future projects. Per IMDB, Pine is penciled to appear in several productions such as Newsflash, Poolman, and Robot Chicken. Furthermore, he is also set to reprise his role as Captain Kirk in an Untitled Star Trek Sequel. However, the film’s production is still pending and has gone through a lot of delays. As a result, Pine has not hid his frustration from the public, especially being kept in the dark on the film’s progression. On top of that, the Hollywood star is said to be asking for $10 million to reprise his role in Star Trek’s rumored fourth installment.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Chris Pine’s net worth in 2023.